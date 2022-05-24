NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

NLOK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 327,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

