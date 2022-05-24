NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.29. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
