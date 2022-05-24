Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

