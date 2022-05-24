Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvve will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuvve by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvve by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

