NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The company has a market capitalization of $470.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.