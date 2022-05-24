NVIDIA (NVDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA stock opened at $168.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,215,000 after buying an additional 722,447 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

