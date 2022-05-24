O Dell Group LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 13,305,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

