O Dell Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of HD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.92. 4,236,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,198. The company has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.57 and its 200 day moving average is $349.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

