ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBSV. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

OBSV stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

