Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 576,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,176,391. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

