Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.69.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.47. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.96 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

