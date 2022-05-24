Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
