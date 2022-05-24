Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

