ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 12,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,577. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

