OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ONEW stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,185. The firm has a market cap of $488.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

