Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 65,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

