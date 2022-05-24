Oppenheimer Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

