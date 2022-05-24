Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company’s share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date. However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.70.

ORCL opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

