Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

