Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,156. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

