O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Down 6.5%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.50. 51,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 89,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter.

