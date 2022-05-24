Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.20 ($5.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

