PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $11.96 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $91,684.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,612,441,071 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

