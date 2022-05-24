Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $610.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $626.48.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

