Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.22 and its 200 day moving average is $541.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

