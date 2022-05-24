Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 3,995,433 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,995,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,879,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 0.1% of Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 1.81% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 411,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,104. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

