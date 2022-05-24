ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0474 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $955,028.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,038.00 or 0.99879745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

