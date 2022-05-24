PARSIQ Price Tops $0.13 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $856,431.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00228601 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.01910020 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00385991 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

