PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 13,305,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

