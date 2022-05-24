Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.86 Million

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $369.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $325.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 303,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $143.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.