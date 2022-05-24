Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.11.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.41 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,341 shares of company stock worth $1,247,832.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

