People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WMT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.13. 129,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
