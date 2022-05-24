People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.13. 129,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

