People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tesla by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $214,995,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $33.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $926.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $664.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

