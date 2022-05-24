People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 16,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

