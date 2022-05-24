People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

