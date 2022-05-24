People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,966. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

