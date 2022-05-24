People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

