People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

