People s United Financial Inc. Sells 13,755 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. 29,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,280. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

