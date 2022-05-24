People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 84,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

