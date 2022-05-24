PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.