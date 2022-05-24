Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $34.08 million and $360,533.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,910.77 or 0.99893317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

