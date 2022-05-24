PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PFX stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $85,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 12,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $481,295.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,643.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $710,937. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.