Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

DOC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 1,813,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,937. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

