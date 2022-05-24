Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,810.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($22.78) and last traded at GBX 1,817.51 ($22.87), with a volume of 314112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882 ($23.68).
The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,096.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,337.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.