Polarity Investment Partners LP Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 4.3% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 2,845,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

