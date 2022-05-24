Polker Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $1.38 million and $358,273.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polker has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,866.71 or 0.29470305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00494656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.52 or 1.40125660 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.