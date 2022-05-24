PowerPool Market Cap Reaches $13.47 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,299.32 or 1.00008069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,524,203 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.