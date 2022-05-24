PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.70.

NYSE:PPG opened at $122.81 on Friday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

