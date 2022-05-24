Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.