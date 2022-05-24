Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Down 4.7%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.19. 7,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.
